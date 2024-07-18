Ethena Staked USDe One Day Volume Tops $8.22 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $8.22 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,551,819,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,552,106,800.8941526. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0863524 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,827,331.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

