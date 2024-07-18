ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Short Interest Update

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,930. ESH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in ESH Acquisition by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 530,374 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in ESH Acquisition by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.