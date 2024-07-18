ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 79.4% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.22 million and $568.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009551 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,724.47 or 0.99965991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072306 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.03811628 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.