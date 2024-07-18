Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fluent, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FLNT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

