EQT Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst C. Bean now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.59 on Thursday. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after buying an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

