EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 34,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

EQT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 10,957,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that EQT will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

