Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 46,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

EOSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 8,758,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,275. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,650 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 186,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

