Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,002. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

