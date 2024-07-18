Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 68.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. 2,970,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.