Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $16,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 723,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,651. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day moving average of $178.05. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

