Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. 746,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

