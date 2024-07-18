Entropy Technologies LP Takes $900,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 1,639,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,038. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.