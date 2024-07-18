Entropy Technologies LP Sells 2,518 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 384,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,084. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

