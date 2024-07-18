Entropy Technologies LP Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.81.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $14.11 on Wednesday, reaching $354.94. 3,496,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

