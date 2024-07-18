Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 262,031 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 607,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 227,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. 17,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

