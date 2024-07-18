Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 208,923 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 250.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,923 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,292,949. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
