Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 61,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,896,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,632. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.55 and its 200 day moving average is $436.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

