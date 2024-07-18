Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. 3,931,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,122. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

