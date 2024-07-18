Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,501. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

