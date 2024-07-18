Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. 590,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,389. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.53 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

