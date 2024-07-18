Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 8,187,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,643. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

