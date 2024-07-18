Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $7,050,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.79. The company had a trading volume of 755,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,741. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

