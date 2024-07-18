Entropy Technologies LP Invests $994,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 876,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,656. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

