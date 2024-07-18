Entropy Technologies LP Invests $876,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,984.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,148. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,872.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,888.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

