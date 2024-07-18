Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.06 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after buying an additional 974,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,796. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.