Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.13 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.1 %

H traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. 400,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,749. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.98.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

