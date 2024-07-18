Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 650.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Masco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 1,793,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

