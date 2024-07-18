Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,000,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.48. 904,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,974. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

