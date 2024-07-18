Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.10 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 77,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 2,584,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

