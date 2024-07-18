Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 142.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE G traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 1,077,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

