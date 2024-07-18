Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.06. 2,281,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.