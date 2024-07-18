Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,557. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

