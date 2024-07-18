Entropy Technologies LP Buys 16,809 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Forward Air by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Forward Air by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,372. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $660.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $121.38.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

