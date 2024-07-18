Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,541. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,714. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

