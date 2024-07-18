Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Textron by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXT stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 237,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

