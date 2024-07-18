Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 14,371 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. 939,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

