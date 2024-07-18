Entegris, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Entegris Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $133.81 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

