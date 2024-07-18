Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

