Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.94. 979,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,353,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Enovix by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 101,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

