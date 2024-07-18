Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ENI by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ENI by 19.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 190,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts predict that ENI will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

