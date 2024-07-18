ENI (NYSE:E) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Critical Contrast

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 2 2 0 2.50 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 3.95% 12.57% 4.88% FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85%

Risk and Volatility



ENI has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $102.67 billion 0.51 $5.16 billion $2.32 13.33 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ENI beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The company engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas. It is also involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. In addition, the company supplies bio-feedstock and crude oil; and stores, produces, distributes, and markets biofuels, oil products, biomethane, basic chemical and petrochemical products, intermediates, plastics and elastomers, and other chemicals, as well as provides smart mobility solutions and mobility services. Further, it engages in the retail marketing of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

