Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,318 shares of company stock worth $296,688. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 680.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Enfusion Stock Up 1.2 %

ENFN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 233,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

