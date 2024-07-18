Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

