Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.04. 2,238,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,315. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

