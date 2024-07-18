Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.