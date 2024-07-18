Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.71 million and $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,614,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.