Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.71 million and $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,614,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.