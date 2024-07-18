Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

