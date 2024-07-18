Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 74 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.36. 862,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,215. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.94 and a 200 day moving average of $600.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

