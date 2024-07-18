Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 42,200 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 6,020,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,379. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.