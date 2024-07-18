Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,664 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,878,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,647,000 after buying an additional 123,688 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 8,813,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,545. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.